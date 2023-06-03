Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,185 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 3.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Axon Enterprise worth $91,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 101,892 shares worth $22,051,215. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 791,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.