Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises approximately 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Paylocity worth $49,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $10.12 on Friday, hitting $181.35. 442,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,581 shares of company stock worth $27,183,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

