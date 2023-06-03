Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $81.32. 70,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,035. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

