Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. 2,892,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

