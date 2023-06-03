Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 161,095 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,095 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social accounts for about 2.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.55% of Sprout Social worth $78,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,501. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

SPT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. 641,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

