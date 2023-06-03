Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,456 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,873,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,750. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.