Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.30 on Friday, reaching $142.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,018,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.97. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,634,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 530,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after purchasing an additional 204,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zscaler by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 485,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 202,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

