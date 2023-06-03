Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Up 5.4 %
Zscaler stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.97. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.