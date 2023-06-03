Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.4 %

Zscaler stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.97. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

