11,031 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

