15,012 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

