19,900 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,962 shares of company stock worth $74,613. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.