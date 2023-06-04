26,674 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $13,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after buying an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 262,256 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Honda Motor Stock Up 2.6 %
HMC stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
