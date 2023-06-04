26,674 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $13,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after buying an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 262,256 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

