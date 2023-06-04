42-coin (42) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $29,935.31 or 1.09986161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00353312 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013181 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018785 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003720 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
