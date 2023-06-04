5,800 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.