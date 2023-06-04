5,900 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,782.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.0 %

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.