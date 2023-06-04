5,900 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,782.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Shares of PRCT opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
