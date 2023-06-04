ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.81 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $37.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,387.74 or 0.99967800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001816 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $89.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

