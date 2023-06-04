Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.