Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
NYSE AE opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.86.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
