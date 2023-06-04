Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 7,027,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,903. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

