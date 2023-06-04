Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of ADES stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.43.
Insider Activity at Advanced Emissions Solutions
In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
