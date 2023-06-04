Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Travel + Leisure worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.