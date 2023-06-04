Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $13.58 on Friday, hitting $340.76. The company had a trading volume of 288,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.