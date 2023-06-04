Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.89. 8,652,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,938. The company has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

