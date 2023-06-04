Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 1,233,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

