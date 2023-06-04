Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BWA traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $47.68. 3,126,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,153. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.