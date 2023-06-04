ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Separately, ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of AGESY opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.1418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

