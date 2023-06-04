Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $82,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Albemarle by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,729,000 after buying an additional 168,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $208.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.49. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

