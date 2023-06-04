Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $176.10 million and $20.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,305,927,936 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

