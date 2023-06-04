Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.