Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of ALIM opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.