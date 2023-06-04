Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 95,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ally Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

