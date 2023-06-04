Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365,757 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,980,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424,504. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.