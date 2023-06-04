Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,873 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.