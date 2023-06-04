Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 709,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,279,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 3,634,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,416. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.