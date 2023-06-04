Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 65,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,773. The firm has a market cap of $958.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

