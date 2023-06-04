Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VIG stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

