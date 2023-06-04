Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,425 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 482,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,362. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.