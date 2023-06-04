Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.18.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.