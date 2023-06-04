American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $70,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEPPZ opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7656 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

