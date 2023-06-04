American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 million-$30.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.20 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

American Superconductor Stock Up 14.3 %

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Read More

