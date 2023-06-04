Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.80. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

