Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $22.67

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,893,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 206,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 87,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 158,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.