Antara Capital LP Makes New Investment in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW)

Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:OABIW remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. OmniAb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
