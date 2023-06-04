Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $312,881,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

