Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,340 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $116,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.