Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $218.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.28 and its 200 day moving average is $200.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67.
Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group
In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $2,678,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $13,310,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.