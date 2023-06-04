ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 23.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

