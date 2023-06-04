Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

ASPN stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 20.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 47.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 856,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 276,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 30.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 499,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 893,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 203,086 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

