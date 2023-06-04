Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 6.3 %
ASPN stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
