Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $221.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.43.

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.17. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 34.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

