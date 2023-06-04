Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $263.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $239.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAR. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 34.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

