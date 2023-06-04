Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.87 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $838.62 million and $54.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.17 or 0.00026359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.16563887 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $59,753,822.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

